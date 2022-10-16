Lawrence completed 20 of 22 passes for 163 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Jaguars' 34-27 loss to the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed six times for 23 yards and two touchdowns.

Lawrence's near-perfect day in terms of completion percentage netted a modest yardage total, but he made up for it with his one- and two-yard touchdown runs. Lawrence connected with eight different pass catchers overall and hit Christian Kirk for a four-yard touchdown pass with 2:44 remaining to cap off an 18-play, 84-yard march, only to see Matt Ryan lead the Colts down the field on 11 plays for the game-winning score. Lawrence now has a pair of sub-200-yard passing yardage tallies in the last three games, an undesirable trend he'll look to break out of in a Week 7 home matchup against the Giants.