Lawrence is considered unlikely to play Sunday against the Vikings while he continues to receive treatment for his left shoulder injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Lawrence appeared to sustain the injury to his non-throwing shoulder during a rushing attempt in the second quarter of this past Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Eagles. Though he didn't end up missing any snaps in Week 9, Lawrence was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, and Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was unwilling to commit to the quarterback being ready to play against the Vikings. While the Jaguars haven't yet provided an update on Lawrence's status following Wednesday's practice, Rapoport suggests that the team is preparing to be without its franchise signal-caller for at least one game. Jacksonville signed C.J. Beathard off Miami's practice squad Tuesday to bolster their depth at quarterback, but Mac Jones will be in line to start Sunday's contest if Lawrence ends up being ruled out.