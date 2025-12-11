Lawrence (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Lawrence was a surprise inclusion on the Jaguars' initial Week 15 injury report after he was a limited participant Wednesday due to the ankle issue, but his ability to take full reps a day later clears up any lingering doubt about his availability for this Sunday's game versus the Jets. During the Jaguars' ongoing four-game winning streak, Lawrence has completed 65 of 109 pass attempts (59.6 percent) for 882 yards (8.1 YPA), eight touchdowns and four interceptions while adding 79 yards and a score on 17 carries.