Lawrence (toe) was a limited practice participant Tuesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
The Jaguars listed him as a non-participant Monday, though it might not mean much given that they didn't actually practice. Lawrence has played some of his best football while fighting through a toe sprain the past three weeks, but he does face another challenge Thursday night in the form of a stellar Jets defense, four days after throwing for 318 yards and four TDs in a home win over Dallas.
