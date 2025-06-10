Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Tuesday at the start of mandatory minicamp that Lawrence (shoulder) is wearing a sleeve on his right throwing arm due to "general soreness" related to the amount of throwing he did at voluntary OTAs last week, James Palmer of 104.3 The Fan reports.

Coen said Lawrence "feels good" and indicated that any limitations the quarterback faces at minicamp are maintenance-related, as he continues to work his way back from surgery undergone last December to address an AC joint sprain in his left, non-throwing shoulder. Lawrence reportedly looked sharp at OTAs while building chemistry with his new-look wide receiver corps, which added rookie second overall pick Travis Hunter and veteran Dyami Brown in the offseason. Hunter and Brown join budding superstar Brian Thomas, who strung together a 87-1,282-10 receiving line across 17 regular-season appearances as a rookie despite Lawrence starting just 10 of those games, replacing departed veterans Christian Kirk and TE Evan Engram. All indications are that Lawrence remains on track to be fully cleared for the start of training camp,