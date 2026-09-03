Lawrence will have a new backup in 2026, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Jaguars traded for Quinn Ewers from the Dolphins on Saturday.

Ewers was retained on the 53-man roster after final cuts, while Nick Mullens was released during cut-down day, though Mullens subsequently signed with the practice squad. Lawrence remains locked in as the team's starting QB on the heels of a 2025 regular season in which he threw for 4,007 yards and a career-high 29 passing touchdowns. The first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has exceeded 4,000 passing yards in three of his first five NFL seasons.