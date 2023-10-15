Following Sunday's 37-20 win over the Colts, Lawrence indicated that he feels okay, but noted that he is slated to get his left knee checked out , Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Per DiRocco, Lawrence indicated that he wasn't sure if he twisted his knee but did relay that there is some bruising. On the plus side, the QB wasn't sporting a wrap, sleeve or brace on his leg after Sunday's contest, but with the Jaguars heading into a short week, Lawrence's status will need to be monitored closely as Thursday night's game against the Saints approaches.