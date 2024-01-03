Lawrence (shoulder) is scheduled for limited practice participation Wednesday, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

Coach Doug Pederson referred to Lawrence as day-to-day at the beginning of the week and again Wednesday morning. The QB missed Sunday's 26-0 win over Carolina with an injury to his throwing shoulder, but the Jags seemingly have some hope of getting both Lawrence and WR Christian Kirk (groin) back in the lineup for Sunday's all-important game against the Titans. A win would make the Jaguars the No. 4 seed, while a loss would leave them needing help to land the seventh and final spot in the AFC.