Lawrence will undergo tests on his injured right shoulder Monday, Juston Lewis of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Lawrence was forced to leave Sunday's contest early, and it sounds like the full extent of his injury will not be known for a while longer. C.J. Beathard replaced Lawrence on Sunday and in would be in line to take over if Lawrence is forced to miss any further time.
