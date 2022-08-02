Lawrence won't play in the Hall of Fame Game against Las Vegas on Thursday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

With Lawrence held out and C.J. Beathard (groin) unavailable, it'll be Jake Luton getting the start and Kyle Sloter coming off the bench. Beathard vs. Luton for the backup job may be the only real competition in the QB room this summer, but it's also a crucial time in Lawrence's career as he prepares for his second NFL season with the help of a new coaching staff. The Jaguars also gave him a bit more on-field help this year, signing RG Brandon Scherff and WRs Christian Kirk and Zay Jones in the offseason. We'll likely see Lawrence in action later this preseason, if only for a few drives.