Lawrence and other starters won't play in the Jaguars' third and final preseason game Saturday against Atlanta, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports.

Lawrence played multiple drives in each of the first two games, completing 20 of 33 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown and adding 24 rushing yards. His next appearance will come Week 1 at Washington, facing a defense that was one of the league's best in 2020 and one of its worst in 2021, as no team allowed more fantasy points to quarterbacks last year.