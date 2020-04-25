Jaguars' Tyler Davis: Jacksonville selects in sixth

The Jaguars selected Davis in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 206th overall.

Davis played a part-time role during his four-year career at Georgia Tech, never amassing more than 22 catches in a season. He notched 17 catches for 148 yards and one touchdown as a senior in 2019. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end now stands to compete for a depth role as a blocker in Jacksonville.