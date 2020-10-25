Davis (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Starter Tyler Eifert (neck) is unavailable Sunday, so it's notable the rookie still isn't suiting up versus Los Angeles. Davis is without a catch on two targets in four games this season. James O'Shaughnessy will operate as Jacksonville's top tight end in Week 7.