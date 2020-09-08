Eifert is listed as the No. 2 tight end on the Jaguars' first unofficial depth chart of the season, John Reid of the Florida Times-Union reports.

The 29-year-old was expected to open the season as the starter, but James O'Shaughnessy apparently had a better showing in camp and earned the job. Eifert appeared in all 16 games and caught 43 of 63 targets for 436 yards and three touchdowns in 2019 with the Bengals, but he's unlikely to replicate those numbers in 2020 without moving up the depth chart.