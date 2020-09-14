Eifert secured his only target for eight yards during Sunday's win over the Colts.

The 30-year-old received the start Week 1, but he played only 28 of 50 offensive snaps in his Jacksonville debut. Eifert saw more playing time that fellow tight ends James O'Shaughnessy (20 snaps) and Ben Ellefson (13), but the position group was largely uninvolved against the Colts. Eifert is the favorite to see the bulk of the snaps in Week 2, but that doesn't mean he should be on the fantasy radar for most leagues.