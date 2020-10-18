site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jaguars-tyler-eifert-exits-sundays-game | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jaguars' Tyler Eifert: Exits Sunday's game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Eifert was forced out of Sunday's game against the Lions due to a neck issue, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Next up for the Jaguars' tight end reps in Eifert's absence are James O'Shaughnessy and Tyler Davis. Eifert headed into Week 6 with 11 catches on 23 targets for 93 yards and a TD through five games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read