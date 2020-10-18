Eifert was forced out of Sunday's game against the Lions due to a neck issue, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Next up for the Jaguars' tight end reps in Eifert's absence are James O'Shaughnessy and Tyler Davis. Eifert headed into Week 6 with 11 catches on 23 targets for 93 yards and a TD through five games.