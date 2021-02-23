The Jaguars are expected to decline the team option for Eifert's contract in 2021, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Eifert was expected to earn slightly below $5 million in 2021, but now it looks like he will be entering free agency. He recorded 349 yards and two touchdowns across 15 games for Jacksonville in 2020. It was the 30-year-old's only season with the Jags after spending his first seven years in Cincinatti.