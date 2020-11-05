site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jaguars' Tyler Eifert: Full practice Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Nov 5, 2020
1 min read
Eifert (neck) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Eifert got his regularly scheduled rest day during Wednesday's practice, and the veteran tight end has already wasted no time in resuming full reps. He's on track to draw his usual start during Sunday's game against the Texans.
