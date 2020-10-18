Eifert (neck) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Eifert missed the Jaguars' first two practices of Week 6 due to a neck stinger, but his limited showing in Friday's session was enough for him to take a questionable tag into the weekend. The tight end apparently made enough progress in the subsequent two days to get the green light for Sunday, and he should be in store for a normal workload. Eifert has played between 56 and 68 of the offensive snaps in each of the team's five games to date, hauling in 11 of 23 targets for 96 yards and a score.