Eifert caught two of four targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Packers.
The 30-year-old was targeted only once heading into the fourth quarter, which resulted in an interception since he slipped while running the route. Eifert continues to operate as Jacksonville's No. 1 tight end, but he's mostly considered a dump-off option in the passing game. He has 17 catches for 156 yards and one touchdown in eight games and remains a touchdown-dependent fantasy option heading into Week 11.
