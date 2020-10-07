Eifert is not listed with an injury designation on Wednesday's practice report.
Eifert was tested for a possible concussion during Sunday's game against the Bengals, but it looks as though he's escaped without any sort of injury. However, the veteran tight end is sitting out Wednesday's practice as a scheduled rest day.
