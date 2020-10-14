Eifert (neck) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Eifert has often received Wednesday practices off this season for maintenance-related reasons, but he'll be absent for the Jaguars' first session of Week 6 due to a legitimate injury. The tight end sustained a neck stinger during Sunday's 30-14 loss to the Texans and is presumably still in recovery mode, though the Jaguars are optimistic the issue won't force Eifert to miss time. Eifert would still ideally advance to full participation in practice by Friday to guarantee his availability for Sunday's game against the Lions.