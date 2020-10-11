Eifert was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Texans with a neck injury, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Eifert snagged three passes for 16 yards before leaving the game. James O'Shaughnessy will operate as the No. 1 tight end while Eifert is on the sidelines, and rookie Tyler Davis could rotate in as well.

