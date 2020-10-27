Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday that he expects Eifert (neck) to be ready to play coming out of the team's Week 8 bye, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

The impending bye week may have factored into the Jaguars' decision to hold Eifert out for Sunday's 39-29 loss to the Chargers after the tight end played just five snaps Week 6 against the Lions before aggravating a neck injury. With some extra time to heal up, Eifert should have a good chance at making it back to action for a Nov. 8 matchup with the Texans in Week 9. Through his six starts on the season, Eifert has reeled in 11 of 23 targets for 93 yards and a touchdown.