Eifert (neck) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Eifert suffered the neck injury Week 5 against the Texans, but he was able to suit up in Sunday's loss to the Lions. That said, he ended up leaving that game early after aggravating the injury, finishing without a catch for the first time in six games this season. It's a positive sign that he's back on the field to start the practice week, but he'll still likely need to upgrade to full participation by Friday to avoid carrying a designation into this weekend's game against the Chargers.