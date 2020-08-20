Eifert has looked good in the early days of training camp, according to John Oehser of Jaguars.com.

Eifert had been expected to compete for targets with 2019 third-round pick Josh Oliver, who was placed on injured reserve Thursday after suffering a broken foot. The Jaguars still have 28-year-old James O'Shaughnessy and rookie sixth-round pick Tyler Davis in the mix for playing time, but neither seems like a major threat to Eifert's role on passing downs. There's potential for a steady stream of targets if Eifert manages to stay healthy in back-to-back seasons for the first time in his pro career. Last year marked his first time suiting up for all 16 games, though he did it while playing only 45 percent of offensive snaps for the Bengals.