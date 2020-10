Eifert (neck) suffered a stinger during Sunday's loss to the Texans but is not expected to miss time, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Eifert has a good chance to show up on Jacksonville's injury report this week, per Pelissero, but he's trending in the right direction for Sunday's upcoming contest against the Lions. In the event that Eifert were to suffer any setbacks, however, James O'Shaughnessy would stand to step up as the Jaguars' top tight end.