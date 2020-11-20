Eifert was limited in Thursday's practice due to a shoulder injury.
Eifert has regularly had his practice reps managed this season, so as long as he's able to practice in at least a limited capacity again Friday it'll bode well for his chances of suiting up. Backup tight end James O'Shaughnessy (knee) has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
More News
-
Jaguars' Tyler Eifert: Hauls in two passes•
-
Jaguars' Tyler Eifert: Returns to make four catches•
-
Jaguars' Tyler Eifert: Full practice Thursday•
-
Jaguars' Tyler Eifert: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Jaguars' Tyler Eifert: Should return Week 9•
-
Jaguars' Tyler Eifert: Likely to play after bye week•