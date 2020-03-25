Jaguars' Tyler Eifert: Officially signs with Jacksonville

Eifert agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Jaguars on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Eifert was rumored to be in talks with the Jaguars earlier in the day and the two sides finally came to an agreement. The veteran will reunite with his former offensive coordinator Jay Gruden in Jacksonville, as the two spent time in Cincinnati. A part-time role limited Eifert's producing to just a 43-436-3 receiving line on 63 targets last season. With fellow tight ends James O'Shaughnessy (knee) and Josh Oliver (back) both coming off season-ending injuries, Eifert could certainly be in the mix for a starting role in 2020.