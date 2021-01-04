Eifert caught one of two targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 28-14 loss to Indianapolis.

It was a quiet finish to an underwhelming season for the 30-year-old, and he totaled 36 catches for 349 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games. The fact Eifert missed only one game is good news given his injury history, but it didn't lead to much production with the Jags. He could return to Jacksonville if the team exercises his $5 million club option for 2021, but the front office and coaching staff may decide to go in a different direction.