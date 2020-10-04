Eifert suffered a possible concussion during Sunday's game against the Bengals, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Prior to his exit from Sunday's game, Eifert hauled in two of his five targets for 22 yards. James O'Shaughnessy is next up for the Jaguars' tight end looks in Eifert's absence.
