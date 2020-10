Eifert (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

The 30-year-old was unable to practice the first two days of the week, but he apparently showed enough at Friday's session to earn the questionable tag. Eifert suffered a stinger during Week 5, and his status for Sunday's contest remains in question. James O'Shaughnessy is poised to operate as Jacksonville's top tight end should Eifert be unable to play Week 6.