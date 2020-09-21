Eifert caught three of six targets for 36 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's loss to the Titans.

The Jaguars didn't have many standout performers from the pass catchers Sunday, as QB Gardner Minshew spread the love and completed at least three passes to eight different receivers. Eifert was targeted only once in the season opener but once much more involved Week 2, as was fellow tight end James O'Shaughnessy (four catches for 40 yards). Neither player is a primary option in the passing game and is unlikely to provide much week-to-week consistency.