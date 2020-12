Eifert caught all six targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

The six targets set a season high, as Mike Glennon targeted Eifert and his fellow tight ends (James O'Shaughnessy and Eric Saubert) 13 times. Jacksonville's tight ends haven't found much involvement in the passing game all season, but they played a significant role Week 13. Eifert could have more fantasy relevance for the closing stretch if that trend continues.