Eifert caught three of four targets for 16 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Browns.

The 30-year-old had his usual minor involvement in the passing game with Mike Glennon starting at quarterback, and he had his first touchdown reception since Week 2. Still, it's not exactly an encouraging performance, as the meager involvement came with wide receivers DJ Chark (ribs) and Chris Conley (hip) sidelined. Eifert is too dependent on touchdowns to be a consistent fantasy option outside the deepest leagues.