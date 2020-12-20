Eifert caught three of four targets for 51 yards during Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Ravens.

It's the first time this season Eifert has gone over 50 receiving yards, with a 28-yard reception late in the third quarter accounting for most of the yardage. Even with Jacksonville trailing all afternoon and down 26-0 at halftime, the production in the aerial attack was modest. Eifert has 33 receptions for 322 yards and two touchdowns through 12 games, so his fantasy prospects remain limited heading into Week 16.