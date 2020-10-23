The Jaguars list Eifert (neck) as out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Eifert aggravated a lingering neck injury early in last week's loss to the Lions and hasn't shown much improvement in the days that followed, so the Jaguars will hold him out for the first time all season Sunday. With a bye on tap Week 8, Eifert should have sufficient time to move past the injury ahead of the Jaguars' next game Nov. 8 versus the Texans. Expect James O'Shaughnessy to start at tight end and handle the bulk of the snaps at the position Week 7.