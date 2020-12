Eifert caught both his targets for 22 yards during Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Titans.

The 30-year-old played 45 of 71 offensive snaps but was rarely involved in the passing game despite Mike Glennon and Gardner Minshew combining for 54 pass attempts. Eifert's six catches for 45 yards in Week 13 likely represents the ceiling for his weekly production in this offense.