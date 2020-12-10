Eifert (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, John Glennon of BroadwaySportsMedia.com reports.
Eifert didn't practice in any capacity Wednesday, so bumping up to limited reps is a tangible step in the right direction. Of course, it's also worth noting that the veteran tight end has regularly had his practice activity managed this season. As long as he's able to practice in some capacity again Friday, Eifert should be in good shape to suit up for Sunday's game against the Titans.