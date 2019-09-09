Ervin returned two kicks for 38 yards in Sunday's 40-26 loss to the Chiefs.

Starter Leonard Fournette played all but eight offensive snaps Sunday, with rookie Ryquell Armstead working as his backup with one carry. Ervin was claimed off waivers by the Jaguars from the Ravens last week and should continue in his special-team oriented role if Fournette and Armstead remain healthy.

