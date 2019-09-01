Jacksonville claimed Ervin off waivers Sunday, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Ervin will help to provide depth in Jacksonville's backfield, especially with news breaking Sunday that the team placed Alfred Blue (foot) on injured reserve. Jacksonville also claimed fellow running back Devine Ozigbo off waivers Sunday. Over the last three seasons with Houston, Ervin appeared in 27 games and rushed five times for 15 yards while adding 14 receptions for 91 yards. It seems that rookie Ryquell Armstead will back up starter Leonard Fournette, at least while Blue is absent.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week