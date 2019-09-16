Ervin returned one kick for 20 yards and two punts for six yards in Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Texans.

Starter Leonard Fournette was the only running back to receive a carry Sunday as the Jaguars continue to heavily rely on their workhorse back. Ervin should remain in his special-teams-heavy role, barring an injury to Fournette or backup Ryquell Armstead.