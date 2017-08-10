Play

Gaffney (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Gaffney missed out on practice time this week due to an undisclosed injury. His absence likely means added reps for reserve Tim Cook.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories