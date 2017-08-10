Jaguars' Tyler Gaffney: Not expected to play Thursday
Gaffney (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports.
Gaffney missed out on practice time this week due to an undisclosed injury. His absence likely means added reps for reserve Tim Cook.
