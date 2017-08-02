Gaffney signed with the Jaguars on Wednesday.

The Jaguars were able to create room for Gaffney following the departure of offensive lineman Brandon Albert. The former Patriot and three-year veteran will bring with him two super bowl rings to Jacksonville. In all likelihood, Gaffney will serve as a special teams asset if he cracks the 53-man roster.

