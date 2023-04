The Jaguars selected Lacy in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 130th overall.

Lacy gives Jacksonville another young edge defender. He's not a sack artist with just 11.5 over four seasons at Oklahoma State, but his 30 tackles for loss suggest he can get into the backfield and find the ball carrier. Lacy can line up outside the tackle or between the guard and tackle and should find a rotational role in Jacksonville.