Jaguars' Tyler Patmon: Not on injury report
Patmon (neck) is absent from Wednesday's injury report.
Patmon appears to have fully recovered from a lingering neck injury during Jacksonville's bye week. With starter A.J. Bouye (calf) still nursing an injury of his own, Patmon may be called upon to slot into the starting lineup during Sunday's game against the Colts.
