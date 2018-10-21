Patmon has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game with a neck strain, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' PR Staff reports.

Given the nature of neck injuries, the Jaguars are more keen on playing this one safe. Jacksonville entered Sunday with four healthy cornerbacks. With Patmon out, Doug Marrone's defense is left with Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye and Quenton Meeks for the rest of Sunday's affair.