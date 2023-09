Head coach Doug Pederson noted Thursday that Shatley, who has been dealing with a heart issue, has been cleared and will be able to return to practice, John Shipley of SI.com reports.

Shatley was limited to sideline work for most of training camp after suffering atrial fibrillation in early August. Now that he's been cleared, he'll slot into a backup guard role behind Ben Bartch and Brandon Scherff.