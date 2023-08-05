Shatley suffered atrial fibrillation during earlier this week and is not expected to practice despite being "fine," according to head coach Doug Pederson, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

AFib, as it's more commonly known, deals with the irregular rhythm in the heart. Head coach Doug Pederson said the offensive lineman is "fine" and that "everything has calmed down," but he also acknowledged that Shatley wouldn't be cleared for a while and instead would work on the sideline during practice. Shatley was expected to compete for one of the interior starting spots on the Jaguars' offensive line.