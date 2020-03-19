Play

Shatley signed a one-year, $1.51 million contract with the Jaguars on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Shatley signed with the Jags as an undrafted free agent in 2014, and this will be his fourth contract with the team. He didn't start a game in 2019 and is expected to stick in a reserve role in 2020 barring injuries.

